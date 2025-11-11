Bavuma joins Proteas as SA brace for Kolkata Test

Kolkata: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who was part of the ‘A’ team’s unofficial Test series in Bengaluru, was the last to join the senior squad on Monday morning as the visitors assembled in full strength ahead of the opening Test against India beginning at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The first batch of the South African contingent, including head coach Shukri Conrad, pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, along with the players who featured in the white-ball series in Pakistan, had arrived on Sunday morning.

“Bavuma, along with another player and a few officials, arrived this morning from Bengaluru. Most of the squad including the head coach had already checked in on Sunday,,” the South Africa teams local manager told PTI.

“So, South Africa now have their full contingent in. There’s no activity scheduled at the Eden today... Most likely, both teams will have their first training session on Tuesday.”

Bavuma, who had suffered a calf strain and missed the start of South Africa’s World Test Championship title defence during the two-match Test series in Pakistan, returned to action for the ‘A’ side in their second unofficial Test against India A in Bengaluru. The SA skipper, playing under Marques Ackerman in the A side, was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings but made a determined 101-ball 59 in the second to help his team clinch a five-wicket win in the second and final match of the series

that concluded on Sunday.