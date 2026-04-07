Battle of heavyweights

madrid: Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa expects his side to rise to the occasion when they host Bayern Munich in ​the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, as they look ‌to rebound from a damaging league defeat.

Real’s LaLiga title hopes took a hit on Saturday after a 2-1 loss away to relegation-threatened Mallorca, leaving them seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the table.

“I told them there was no time to dwell on what had ​happened,” Arbeloa told reporters on Monday. “All we’re thinking about is winning tomorrow.”

Real face a stern test against ​Vincent Kompany’s Bayern, who are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and finished second in the Champions League league phase, suffering just one defeat. “They’re aggressive in defence, they’re fearless, they’re ​brave, they mark their men very closely, they drop back at tremendous speed, with intensity, and with the pace ​they bring to the game,” Arbeloa said.

“They’re a very well-rounded team with plenty of weapons to cause damage. They’re capable of scoring plenty of goals and have a defence in which everyone gets involved.”

Arbeloa, however, is confident that Real’s pedigree on Europe’s biggest stage will ​again come to the fore. “A Madrid side that has always stood up to top-class opponents,” the Spaniard added.

“We’re ​up against a team that’s the most consistent in Europe and will really test us. Our history against this opponent is special. ‌I’m sure we’re in for a great night, just like against Manchester City.”

Real cruised into the quarters with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over City.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr reiterated his desire to remain at the club as the Brazilian winger nears the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old has endured a mixed campaign, going 16 ​matches without a goal early ​in the season and hearing boos from sections of the Bernabeu crowd. agencies