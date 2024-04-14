Batting let us down in two successive matches, says LSG coach Langer

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said their batting has let the team down in the last two IPL matches.

Having secured a hat-trick of wins, Lucknow endured successive defeats against Kolkata

Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, and in both the matches they managed a below par 161 and 167.

“In the last two games, it’s definitely been our batting that’s let us down. We’re a very good defending team, historically, but our batting let us down, which means that we weren’t able to defend as we have been in the past,” Langer said in the post-match press meet.

Langer further pointed out their batters’ inability to take on spinners as a matter of concern.

“The last two games, we’ve scored only four boundaries off the spinners. So, it’s something we’ll look at for sure. I thought KL started really well again, he batted beautifully.

“But we’re just losing those crucial wickets, so it put pressure back on us. We will try to address that for sure.” Dropping catches and conceding 22 extras too have hurt the LSG, Langer admitted.