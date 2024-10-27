Batting is something we really need to work on: Harmanpreet after loss

Ahmedabad: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged the urgent need to address her team’s batting woes following their 76-run loss to New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

Indian batters flattered to deceive as they were all out for 183 runs in 47.1 overs while chasing a target of 260. Radha Yadav top-scored with 48 off 64 balls, while Saima Thakor scored 29 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur 24. “We weren’t up to the mark. These girls look ready and keen to do well for the country. Batting is something that we really need to work on and if we do that we can win the series,” Kaur said after the match. “I think we gave away too many runs and dropped too many catches but I think it was still a chaseable target but we didn’t bat well. Good to see Radha and Saima do well with bat. We kept losing wickets in the chase. We will look to build partnerships next game.”