‘Batters have adapted to Pathirana’

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons has defended Matheesha Pathirana amid his underwhelming form this IPL season, saying that the opposition batters have started reading and adapting better to him.

Pathirana, known for his slingy action, has lost the control he had in the previous season. “I’m not sure that he’s less accurate. Batters are playing him a lot better. We can certainly see a trend in the way that batters are playing against him, particularly against Mumbai the other day. “The technique that they’re using, they understand what his plans and what he does,” he added.

“So the evolution, might just be what’s next for him tactically as to what he needs to do to keep evolving. Batters need to keep evolving, bowlers also need to.”