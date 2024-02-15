BATC: Indian men lose 2-3 to China

Shah Alam: The Indian men’s team felt the absence of star doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as it suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to China in the Badminton Asia Team Championships group tie here on Thursday.

Star shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen

won their singles matches but China fought back with wins in the two doubles contests to make it 2-2.

National champion Chirag Sen lost 15-21 16-21 to Wang Zheng Xing in the fifth match as India

conceded the tie.