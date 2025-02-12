BATC: Five-star India thrash Macau, in last-8

Qingdao: India made a sizzling start to their campaign, delivering a 5-0 thrashing to Macau in their opening Group D tie of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship here on Wednesday.

Having won the bronze medal in the last edition, India are now assured of a quarterfinals berth. They will next face South Korea in their second and final group tie on Thursday.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, the newly-crowned National Games gold medallists, gave India a rousing start, recording a 21-10 21-9 win against Iok Chong Leong and Weng Chi Ng in the opening match.

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen then outwitted Pang Fong Pui 21-16 21-12 making it 2-0.

Malvika Bansod, the 2024 Hylo Open finalist, then sealed the tie for India with a 21-15 21-9 win over Hao Wai Chan in the women’s singles.

Chirag Shetty paired up with MR Arjun and prevailed 21-15, 21-19 over Chin Pon Pui and Kok Wen Vong in the men’s doubles.