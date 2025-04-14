Barcelona protects its La Liga lead

Barcelona: Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win after an own goal from relegation-threatened Leganes to protect its lead in the Spanish league.

Raphinha, Barcelona’s breakout player of the season and the Champions League’s leading scorer, came through again for Hasni Flick’s team in attack – and defense.

Raphina’s dangerous cross was turned into the net by Leganes defender Jorge Sáenz for the game’s only goal in the 48th minute. The Brazil forward then showed hustle when he disrupted a promising pass for Leganes’ top scorer, Daniel Rabaseda, late in the first half.

The hard-earned win extended Barcelona’s lead to seven points over Real Madrid before the titleholders visit Alaves on Sunday. After this weekend there are seven rounds left, including a “clasico” next month.

“These games are where leagues are won,” Barcelona’s Éric García said. “It was a night to put the pressure (on Madrid).”

Leganes shocked Barcelona 1-0 in December, during a dip in form by the Catalan club. But since the start of 2025, Barcelona has now gone 24 games without a loss and is in the running for a treble of titles including the Copa del Rey, where it has set up a final against Madrid.

“To win this match was very important,” Flick said. “I am really proud about my team. What they are doing the last weeks and months is incredible.”

Barcelona kept up is momentum before it visits Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday aiming to make good on its 4-0 first-leg win in their Champions League quarterfinal.

Sáenz’s error spoiled an otherwise strong performance from the southern Madrid side, which generated more scoring chances than the front-runners.

Like their first match this season, Leganes’ five-man backline frustrated the lauded attack of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Butarque Stadium.

At the other end, Barcelona struggled with the counterattacks led by Rabaseda.