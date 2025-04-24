Barca’s title march goes on; City come alive late

Madrid: Dani Olmo scored early in the second half as Barcelona defeated Mallorca 1-0 to increase their La Liga lead.

The home win on Tuesday gave the Catalan club a seven-point lead over Real Madrid, who visit Getafe on Wednesday. Barcelona, seeking their first league title since 2023, have five league games left.

Olmo’s winner came a minute into the second half at Montjuic stadium, with the playmaker finding the net from inside the area. It was the third consecutive victory for Barcelona in the league. The Catalan side had 40 attempts on goal, while Mallorca had only four — none on target City strike at death

Manchester: Pep Guardiola celebrated wildly as Manchester City took a big step toward Champions League qualification with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

With clenched fists, the City manager roared with delight after Matheus Nunes struck deep into stoppage time at the Etihad Stadium.