Barca says Marc-us

London: Marcus Rashford proved the perfect replacement for Lamine Yamal in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle in the Champions League and Kevin De Bruyne watched mostly from the sideline as Napoli lost 2-0 at his former club Manchester City.

With Yamal missing through injury, Rashford — a loan signing from Manchester United — got a start on his return to England and scored both of Barcelona's goals at St. James' Park. The second took the breath away, a piledriver from 25 meters that flew in off the crossbar.

De Bruyne was also back on English soil, at the club where he spent 10 years before an emotional farewell in May. But his Etihad Stadium return lasted 26 minutes before he was substituted following a red card for teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo and City wound up a comfortable winner thanks to second-half goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

Haaland's header put him on 50 goals in 49 Champions League appearances, with the Norway striker reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the competition's history.

Kairat, a tournament newcomer from Kazakhstan, made what is thought to be longest ever trek for a Champions League fixture — across three time zones and more than 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) — and lost 4-1 at Sporting Lisbon. Sporting scored its final three goals in a four-minute span in the second half and also had a penalty saved.

The comeback of the night went to Eintracht Frankfurt, who recovered from conceding in the eighth minute to beat Galatasaray 5-1.

Rashford's double England coach Thomas Tuchel was in the stands of a raucous St. James' Park to witness Rashford showcase his finishing abilities that Man United could do with right now.

His first goal was a header off Jules Koundé's cross in the 58th to put Barcelona ahead before he created space for himself with some clever footwork and blasted a right-footed shot from outside the area off the underside of the bar in the 67th.