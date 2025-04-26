Barca look to make it 3 out 3 in clasicos

Madrid: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday with more than just the trophy on the line for the fierce Spanish rivals.

Barcelona want to grab the first piece of a potential treble of major titles in coach Hansi Flick’s debut season. The team is on pace to conquer La Liga, and three days after the cup final it will start its two-legged Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

It could also be the last trophy for Carlo Ancelotti, who many Madrid watchers speculate could leave the powerhouse this summer, possibly to take over the Brazil national team.

Madrid arguably have more at stake. Out of the Champions League, the cup is their best chance to salvage the campaign with some silverware. They are also alive in La Liga, but they need to overhaul a four-point deficit to Barcelona with five games left — a home stretch that includes yet another clasico.

Barcelona dominated their other two meetings this season, beating Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January after winning 4-0 at Madrid in the league in October.

Flick’s biggest task will be filling in for the injured Robert Lewandowski, who picked up a left-thigh injury last weekend. Ferran Torres is likely to start in his place.