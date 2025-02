Barca hot on Real’s heels; Liverpool stunned in FA Cup

Madrid: Barcelona are making sure there will be a three-way fight for the La Liga title.

The Catalan club moved closer to rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings on Sunday by routing Sevilla 4-1.

Robert Lewandowski, Fermín López, Raphinha and Eric García scored a goal each as Barcelona took advantage of the 1-1 draw between Madrid and Atletico in the capital derby on Saturday.

Third-placed Barcelona are now two points behind leaders Madrid and one point behind Atletico. Barcelona had a comfortable away win despite playing with 10 men from the 62nd when López was sent off for a hard foul. The red card was shown after a video review.

It was the third straight league win for Barcelona, and its ninth victory in 11 matches across all competitions.

Sevilla, in 13th place, have won only one of their last five league games. Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead in the seventh minute with his eighth goal in his last nine games in all competitions. Ruben Vargas equalized a minute later for the hosts before López put Barcelona back in front in the 46th. Raphinha added to the lead in the 55th and García sealed the win in the 89th.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset

on Sunday. agencies