Barca get the blues, Pep’s gamble backfires

london: On a night of changes, blunders and a glorious individual goal by 18-year-old Estevao, defensive lapses cost Manchester City and Barcelona dearly as both teams slumped to notable losses in the Champions League.

In Pep Guardiola’s 100th Champions League game as City coach, his team struggled to cope with Bayer Leverkusen’s quick transitions in a 2-0 defeat, while Barcelona had an own goal and a red card in their 3-0 loss at Chelsea.

Guardiola made 10 changes to his starting line-up following Saturday’s loss to Newcastle in the Premier League, with Erling Haaland among those on the bench, but it didn’t have the desired effect. Meanwhile, it was the second loss for Barcelona, who went down a man after defender Ronald Araújo was shown a

second yellow card.