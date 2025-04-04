Barca can keep Olmo & Víctor

Madrid: Barcelona can retain playmaker Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor after a favorable ruling by Spain's sports authority on Thursday.

The ruling came a day after the Spanish league said the club was not complying with financial fair play rules and that its auditors sent incorrect information that allowed the club to include the players in the squad for 2025. The La Liga and the Spanish federation denied Barcelona's request to register the players because it missed the end-of-year deadline to comply with financial

rules.