Barboza’s twin strikes give Delhi FC 2-0 win against Gokulam(

Kozhikode: Twin strikes in the second half by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza helped Delhi FC register a 2-0 win over a 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League match here.

The home side was reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when a rough tackle from Mashoor Shereef on Balwant at the edge of the box earned the defender a red card late on Saturday. Delhi FC are now seventh on the table with 26 points from 21 games. Gokulam Kerala are in fifth spot with 36 points from 22 matches.Gokulam wingers were guilty of wasting several opportunities in the first half following which Delhi FC slowly grew into the game and even threatened the rival citadel through a solo effort from former India international Balwant Singh.

Having fallen out of the title race too seemed to have dampened the spirits of Gokulam forwards as they lacked the killer touch.