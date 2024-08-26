Bangladesh register historic 10-wicket win after Pakistan collapse to 146 all out in 1st Test

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh shrugged off political unrest back home to notch a historic 10-wicket win after Pakistan collapsed to 146 all out on a dramatic final day of the first test on Sunday.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who was a lawmaker in the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, shared seven wickets after the pace bowlers mopped up the top order to give Bangladesh its maiden win in 14 test matches against Pakistan.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were unbeaten on 15 and 9, respectively, as Bangladesh reached 30-0 at the

stroke of the tea interval for only its seventh away test win and the first since beating New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in January 2022.

Pakistan, which conceded a 117-run first innings lead despite declaring at 448-6, was bowled out by a disciplined pace and spin attack after it resumed on 23-1 and still 94 runs behind.

“It’s an amazing feeling and really a special moment for us,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain

Shanto said. “Over the last one month, we had a difficult (political) situation, but this win will bring a little bit of smile.”

Mohammad Rizwan followed his career-best unbeaten 171 to top-score with 51 but most of his teammates were guilty of falling to rash shots coupled with some aggressive

field placings by Shanto.

Mehidy picked up 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 while the three fast bowlers Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana snared one wicket each.

“It’s really nice the way everyone showed character in such hot conditions,” Shanto said while

praising his batters for posting a formidable score of 565 in the first innings.

“We knew if we bowled in right areas, we can win this game ... and today both Shakib and Miraz used the conditions very well.”

Earlier, in a dramatic first session Bangladesh set up its victory as Pakistan limped to 108-6 and lost five wickets. Captain Shan

Masood (14) was dismissed in the second over of the day when Hasan found a faint edge and had the Pakistan skipper caught behind.