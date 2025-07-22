Bangladesh clinches a T20 series victory over Pakistan for first time

Dhaka: Jaker Ali struck a fighting half-century as Bangladesh clinched a T20 series victory over Pakistan for the first time with Tuesday’s eight-run win.

Jaker anchored the innings with sustained aggression to hit 55 runs off 48 balls with five sixes, helping

Bangladesh recover from a shaky start to post 133 before being all out on a sluggish wicket.

Chasing 134, Pakistan’s top six batters were out for single digits before Faheem Ashraf waged a lone battle.

He raised his maiden 50 but was out in the next delivery with his 32 ball-51, leaving his team 13 runs away from a series-leveling victory in the last over.

Ahmed Daniyal (17) hit a four in the first ball of the last over to give Pakistan another glimmer of

hope before holing out to mid-wicket on the next ball off Mustafizur Rahman as Pakistan was bowled out for 125 in 19.2 overs.

Bangladesh won the first match of the series by seven wickets.

A pre-match minute’s silence was held with both teams and officials wearing black armbands for victims of a plane crash in the Bangladesh capital Monday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh slumped to 25-4 with debutant Ahmed Danyal (2-23) and Salman Mirza (2-17), playing his second match tormenting the opponents with tight line and length.