Bangla draw still rankles Marquez, coach urges India to pull up socks

Kolkata: Angry and disappointed with India’s 0-0 draw against Bangladesh in the Asian Cup qualifying round match, head coach Manolo Marquez on Tuesday made it clear that his side needs a lot of improvement if they are to qualify for the continental showpiece.

India were held to a goalless draw by lower-ranked Bangladesh in their opening Group C match of the qualifying third round match on March 25 in Shillong, which left Marquez fuming.

India are up against Hong Kong in their second match -- an away game -- on June 10. The team has started its training camp on Monday.

“We need to improve a lot because I felt that the team was going forward in every FIFA window except the last,” Marquez said, alluding to the match against Bangladesh. It’s true that for the game against Bangladesh, we lost very important starting players. But it’s not an excuse for our poor performance in that game,” he said.

“We need to be aware that we have a difficult game in Hong Kong. We have time to prepare, to be competitive and try to win and get the three point,” he added.

India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team after six home and away matches qualifies for the continental showpiece.

Singapore and Hong Kong also played out a 0-0 draw in their opening Group C match. So, there’s nothing to separate the four sides after the opening match day.

Singapore will travel to Dhaka to face Bangladesh on June 10.

“I feel that all the games are very difficult. I watched Singapore versus Hong Kong. Singapore played much better in the first half, and Hong Kong were better in the second. It was a very equal game like India-Bangladesh,” said the Spaniard.

Before the match against Hong Kong, India will face Thailand on June 4 in a friendly match in Pathum Thani.

Ranked 99th in the world, 28 places above India, Thailand would be a good test for the Blue Tigers, according to Marquez, despite the Changsuek having won against 200-ranked Sri Lanka by a slim margin of 1-0 in March.

“I see Thailand as a good preparation for the Hong Kong game because they are a Pot 1 team. I watched their game against Sri Lanka, and they won only 1-0. I feel Sri Lanka didn’t deserve to lose that game,” he said.

Meanwhile, out of the 28 probables called up by Marquez, 26 trained on the first day.

Defender Rahul Bheke, who became a father recently, will join on May 23. Midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan is suffering from illness and will begin training with the Blue Tigers on May 21. India will travel to Thailand on May 28.