Ballon d’Or: Dembele beats Yamal to award

Madrid: Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d’Or for leading Paris Saint-Germain to its first Champions League title and Aitana Bonmatí received the women’s award for a third successive year.

Dembélé succeeded Manchester City midfielder Rodri to become the sixth Frenchman to win it after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema.

Bonmatí won ahead of her Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey. She’s only the third player in the award’s history to win three in a row after Platini (1983–85) and Lionel Messi (2009-12). The award capped a remarkable turn of fortune for Dembélé, who at one point last season was snubbed by PSG coach Luis Enrique for disciplinary reasons. But once repositioned as a No. 9, he became a scoring machine and was inspirational in PSG’s historic Champions League campaign. The French club also completed a quadruple last season.

Dembélé received the Ballon d’Or from former winner Ronaldinho and teared up during his acceptance speech. “It’s incredible to win a trophy like this,” he said in French. “I worked for the team to help win PSG’s first Champions League (...) To then be rewarded with an individual trophy like the Ballon d’Or is truly

exceptional.”