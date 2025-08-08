Ballo d’Or: Dembele nominated

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé and England forward Chloe Kelly are among the contenders to win the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award.

The 30 men’s and 30 women’s nominees were revealed Thursday by France Football magazine, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in Paris on September 22. Teenage star Lamine Yamal, whose mesmerizing performances lit up the Champions League and helped Barcelona win the Spanish league title, is among the nominees.