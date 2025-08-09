Ball in Supreme Court soon?

new delhi: Eleven Indian Super League clubs on Friday urged the AIFF to urgently bring the “current situation” of Indian football arising out of the uncertainty over ISL’s future to the attention of the Supreme Court before which a case relating to the constitution of the national federation is pending.

The ISL clubs, in a letter, said that they will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently if the All India Football Federation does not act on their request. Out of the 13 ISL clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not sign the letter.

The development came a day after the AIFF proposed the Super Cup in September to ensure sufficient competitive matches for the clubs after ISL organisers FSDL put a “pause” on the league due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) it signed with the national federation in 2010.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case.

“We respectfully urge the AIFF, in its capacity as the statutory regulator of football in India and the principal party to the proceedings, to urgently bring the current situation to the attention of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the 11 ISL clubs said in a joint letter addressed to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

“This may be done by mentioning the matter for urgent listing and judgment and apprising the Hon’ble Court of the current situation to ensure that the ISL and associated competitions may proceed.

“We believe such a step is both legally permissible and in the interest of safeguarding Indian football, the AIFF’s own regulatory mandate, and the welfare of all stakeholders involved.”

The clubs said they were “somewhat surprised that the matter has not already been brought to the Court’s attention, given its gravity and implications for the sport.”

“... during the last hearing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court ... the Hon’ble Judges orally observed that no major decisions should be taken until final orders are passed, which has resulted in a de facto holding pattern for the Indian Super League and associated football activities.

“This legal uncertainty and administrative vacuum are now threatening to cause irreversible damage to the Indian football ecosystem. Clubs are unable to plan or invest, commercial contracts are on hold, and the livelihoods of thousands of players, staff, support personnel, and stakeholders are at immediate risk.

“Moreover, this situation could seriously derail the momentum of football development in the country...”

The clubs made it clear that they will approach the Supreme Court on their own if the AIFF does not act on their request.

“We would be happy to support the AIFF legally and work jointly towards this, in a manner that protects the interests of Indian football and all its constituents. it is in the best interest of all concerned that the AIFF, as the main party and regulator, takes immediate initiative in this regard.

“Based on legal advice, the ISL clubs are preparing to independently approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for relief. However, given that the clubs are not formal parties to the current proceedings, this may not be the most efficient or effective route to resolve the situation. Should the AIFF choose not to act, we reiterate that the ISL clubs will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently,” the letter read.