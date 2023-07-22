Bairstow stranded on 99 as Eng takes control of 4th Ashes test

Manchester: Revenge was sweet for Jonny Bairstow despite running out of partners one run short of his century as England scored 592 all out against Australia to take a commanding innings lead of 275 runs on the third day Friday of the fourth Ashes test.

In reply, Australia was 39-1 at tea in its second innings, trailing England by 236 runs and hoping for rain at Old Trafford. Australia opener Usman Khawaja edged behind on 18 against pacer Mark Wood.