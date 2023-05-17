Badminton: India end Sudirman Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Australia

Already out of the knockout race, India signed off their campaign in the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie here on Wednesday.

Placed in the ‘group of death’, India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia -- two heavyweights of the game -- to crash out of the mixed team championship. Against Australia, India did not have the best of starts as the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 14-21 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville.