Backs against wall, Blue Tigers must win

Margao: The Indian football team’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 hang by a thread as they prepare to host Singapore in a crucial return-leg clash at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday.

With only victory likely to keep their slim chances alive, coach Khalid Jamil will welcome the additions of Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte to the squad, giving the Blue Tigers a timely boost ahead of the high-stakes outing.

With Sandesh Jhingan suspended, the inclusion of Bose and Apuia will significantly bolster India’s squad as the former brings leadership and composure to a defence that struggled under pressure in Singapore.

It will provide much-needed experience against pacey forwards like Ikhsan Fandi and Shawal Anuar. Apuia, meanwhile, would strengthen the midfield with his ability to control possession, dictate the tempo with proper coordination between defence with attack, and India would also bank on the home advantage. It will also give coach Jamil tactical flexibility, allowing India to remain more resilient.