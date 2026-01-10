Back with new zeal

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have repeatedly proved that they remain relevant to Indian cricket. As the Shubman Gill-led side takes on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting in Vadodara on Sunday, the focus is once again on RoKo, as the two former India captains are known. Gill and his deputy Shreyas Iyer have both battled fitness issues, with Gill speaking at a press conference on Saturday about taking his omission from the T20 World Cup squad in the right spirit, even as he remains under scrutiny for form and fitness. Gill’s recent struggles contrast with his prolific run-scoring in England last year, while Iyer has made a comeback after spleen surgery following an injury in Sydney. Against this backdrop, questions over Kohli and Sharma being past their prime appear misplaced. At 37, Kohli continues to be among the fittest cricketers, with no signs of age catching up, and remains the dominant force in ODIs with 14,557 runs. Playing only one international format along with the IPL, he has managed his workload meticulously, silencing critics who demand domestic appearances by performing even in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rohit Sharma mirrors Kohli’s longevity, featuring only in ODIs at the international level and continuing to be a potent batter with 11,516 runs from 279 matches despite being 38-plus. At a time when the relevance of the ODI format is often questioned, Kohli and Sharma have continued to dominate it and remain crowd-pullers, as seen during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their commitment to preserving fitness and excellence in a single format suggests they could continue until the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa. Former wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has emphasised the importance of retaining the experience and balance that RoKo bring to the side. With no special concessions from selectors and consistent performance as the only currency, Kohli and Sharma continue to set benchmarks as role models, even as younger players grapple with recurring injury concerns in international cricket.