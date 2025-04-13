Back up league shield with ISL cup: MBSG makes double impact

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday secured a memorable Indian Super League double, lifting the ISL Cup after beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in a tense final here to add to the League Winners’ Shield it had won earlier in the season. After a goalless first half, Mohun Bagan’s Alberto Rodríguez scored an own goal in the 49th minute to give Bengaluru FC the lead. Mohun Bagan striker Jason Cummings then struck from the penalty spot to restore parity in the 72nd minute. The match went into the extra time and Jamie Maclaren scored the decisive goal after six minutes (96th) to the wild celebrations of the vociferous Mohun Bagan supporters at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan thus became only the second team in the ISL history to clinch the League Winners’ Shield as well as the ISL Cup in the same season, after Mumbai City did the same in the 2020-21. The top team in the points table after home and away league matches among the 13 participating clubs wins the League Winners’ Shield. Mohun Bagan had finished on top with 56 points after 24 gruelling matches to lift the Shield and also qualify for the AFC Champions League 2.

"We are proud of our Bengal team Mohunbagan! Congratulations on your win again in the Indian Super League championship today! Hats off on your majestic victory!!" - Mamata Banerjee