Back on track? ISL gets AFC recognition

new delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday said the sport’s continental body AFC has accorded recognition to the truncated 2025-26 Indian Super League with winners of the country’s top two divisions getting indirect slots to Asian Champions League 2 through zonal qualifiers.

Due to a delayed start to the season, the clubs will not be able to play the mandatory 24 matches in the season -- including top division league and domestic cup -- to be eligible to feature in the AFC Champions League 2.

Most clubs are expected to play a total of sixteen (16) matches during the season, including a minimum of three (3) games in the AIFF Super Cup and 13 in ISL.

“With the exception of any additional slot(s) allocated to a Member Association in accordance with Articles 3.4 and 3.5, Member Associations that fail to fulfil the Member Association Eligibility Criteria shall, subject to Article 4.4, be eligible to be allocated only indirect slots for the relevant AFC Club Competition,” the AFC wrote in a letter to the AIFF.

The 2025-26 season of the ISL is scheduled to begin on February 14, with all 14 teams confirming their participation on Tuesday.