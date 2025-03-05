Babar, Rizwan dropped from T20 squad

Lahore: Captain Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were on Tuesday dropped from the Pakistan squad for the five-match T20 series in New Zealand. Salman Ali Agha replaced Rizwan as captain of the T20 outfit with all-rounder Shadab Khan being recalled and named his vice-captain.

Rizwan has been retained as captain of the ODI squad after the team’s disappointing show in the Champions Trophy.

The selectors have avoided an overhaul in the ODI squad and retained majority of the players who flopped in the ongoing ICC event.