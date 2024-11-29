Babar Azam slated for comeback for SA tour

Karachi: Senior players Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are in line to make a comeback to the national One-day squad for the South Africa tour.

“Fakhar who was dropped for the white-ball series in Australia and Zimbabwe because of a failed fitness test and

knee problem has apparently worked on his fitness and is in line to be considered for the white ball matches in South Africa,” a source, close to the national

selectors, said.