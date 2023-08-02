Azharuddin to contest for 2nd term as HCA chief

New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday announced that he will stand for the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) president for a second term and promised to eliminate deep-rooted corruption in the governing body.

Azharuddin announcing his candidature for another term comes a day after Justice (retd) L Nageswara Rao, the Supreme Court-appointed administrator of HCA, barred 57 clubs from contesting or casting their their vote in theHCA elections due to conflict of interest. The elections are likely to be held next month.

HCA has the reputation of being one of the most corrupt cricket associations in the country.

Azharuddin was appointed HCA president in 2019 but his term, which ended with Rao’s appointment earlier this year, was impacted by infighting within the HCA Apex Council and court cases.

If elected to power again, the former India skipper has vowed to lift HCA from the shadows of corruption.

“I will fight the election which is expected to be held by September 15. I am very happy this has has happened (bar on clubs) as the situation was prevailing for the last 14 years.

The association was not being allowed to work (due to the club nexus). Now the association will improve a lot.

“I am not the owner of any club. As an international player I am allowed to contest the election,” Azharuddin told PTI.

The HCA has been awarded three ODI World Cup games and the tournament’s two warm-up matches.

Azharuddin’s main area of focus would be to make HCA financially self

sufficient and not overly reliant on BCCI

funding.