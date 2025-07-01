Ayush announces arrival to world with title win

Iowa: Rising shuttler Ayush Shetty notched up his first BWF World Tour title with a commanding straight-games victory over Canada’s Brian Yang in the men’s singles final of the US Open Super 300, ending India’s title drought this season.

The 20-year-old, a 2023 junior World Championships bronze winner, defeated the third seeded Yang 21-18 21-13 in 47 minutes on Sunday to cap off an impressive week, which included a come-from-behind win against top seed Chou Tien Chen in the semifinals.

It was Shetty’s third victory over Yang, having defeated him twice earlier this year at the Malaysia and Taipei Open.

“It means a lot, it’s my first title in the senior circuit. So I’m really happy,” the 6’ 4” inch shuttler told BWF. “There are a lot of positives to take away. I played some excellent badminton here, and I’m looking forward to the Canada Open next week.”

In the women’s singles final, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma finished runner-up after a fighting three-game loss to top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States.

Playing her first World Tour final, the unseeded teenager went down 11-21 21-16 10-21 in 46 minutes.

“I’m very happy with my performance. I was a bit nervous before entering the court, and I made many mistakes. This is my first Super 300 final, so I’m happy about that,” Tanvi said.

Tanvi struggled to settle early as Zhang built an 11-5 lead in the opening game, which the Indian couldn’t breach.

In the second game, Tanvi came out attacking, taking a 4-0 lead and maintaining her advantage despite Zhang pushing her with long rallies.

From 11-9 at the interval, the Indian continued her aggressive approach, forcing a decider. However, Tanvi ran out of steam in the third game as Zhang surged to an 11-4 lead at the break and closed out the match comfortably to claim

the title.