Axelsen, Yamaguchi sail into India Open final

New Delhi: Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi’s dominance continued as they stayed on course for a second successive title, progressing to the finals of the India Open Super 750 here on Saturday.

After world no.1 Yamaguchi beat Thailand’s defending champion Supanida Katethong 21-17 21-16 in the women’s singles, Axelsen, also world no. 1, streamrolled fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-6 21-12 in the men’s event.

In the summit clash, Yamaguchi will face Korean sensation An Seyoung in a repeat of last week’s Malaysia Open Super 750 final while Axelsen is pitted against the mercurial Kunlavut Vitidsarn of

Thailand.

It was a no contest in men’s singles as Axelsen, who had more time to rest after Friday’s interrupted quarterfinals, smashed through the defence of a struggling Christie during the lop-sided 38 minute

clash.

Christie tried to bring down the shuttle at a steeper angle but ended up spraying into net repeatedly.

He was also guilty of allowing his rival to use his trademark jump smashes. Axelsen also used his height to reach every shuttle thrown at him. The result was that the opening game soon ended at 21-6.

Axelsen was quick to open a 4-0 lead in the second game but two errors one going long and a forehand finding the net opened up the doors for Christie as he clawed back at 6-6.

The Indonesian, however, couldn’t keep pace as strayed the shuttle twice into the net as Axelsen had a four-point cushion at the break.

Christie tried to extend the rallies and played some delectable cross court net shots but Axelsen managed to wriggle out with the help of his venomous smashes.

Another powerful smash gave him eight match points and he sealed it when the Indonesian fluffed the line.