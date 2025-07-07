Axed, Dhupar challenges his removal

Kolkata: Senior sports administrator Anil Dhupar on Monday challenged his removal as AITA Secretary General, saying his ouster from the national tennis federation has created chaos in the sports body, and it “amounted to disregard of previous Delhi High Court order”.

The Executive Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) met on June 27 and passed a resolution to remove Dhupar, contending that he was ineligible to continue since he had crossed the age of 70 and has already completed his term as Secretary General.