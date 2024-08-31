Avani becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic gold

Paris: Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara came up with another sterling performance by qualifying for the Women’s 10m air rifle final (SH1) in second place at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, raising hopes of a Tokyo Games encore where she had won the gold medal.

While defending champion Avani shot a 625.8 to be placed behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic Qualification Record with a score of 627.5.

Avani, who is wheel-chair bound after a car mishap left her paralysed below the waist when she was 11-years-old, had became the first woman shooter from the country to win medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Avani capped off her gold-medal performance in 10m air rifle with a bronze in 50m rifle 3-positions.

SH1 category in shooting involves shooters who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have an absence of limbs.

Meanwhile, seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal’s Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men’s open category at the Paralympics here on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang (no. 12 seed) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead.

Aliou took the second end with a one-point win but Rakesh still held his lead and extended it by five points in the third end, shooting two 10s.

The Indian went on to establish a six-point lead, winning the fourth end.

Aliou took the final end of three arrows dropping just one point, but Rakesh’s healthy lead ensured his last-16 berth. Another Indian, Shyam Sunder Swami, who got the 15th seed in the qualification round, will begin his campaign against Comsan Singpirom of Thailand later in the day.