Australian Open: Nadal to defend title, Djokovic to return

Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning.

RAFAEL NADAL

Ranked: 2. Career-Best Ranking: 1, Country: Spain Age: 36, 2022 Record: 39-8 2022 Titles: 4, Career Titles: 92

Grand Slam Titles: 22 Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Won Championship, 2021-Lost in Quarterfinals, 2020-QF, 2019-Runner-Up, 2018-QF

Aces: Has won one of his past seven singles matches, a rut that began with a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open in September. ... Overturned two-set deficit in last year’s final at Melbourne Park to earn second Australian Open trophy and record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title overall. Then added a 14th championship at the French Open in June. ... Dealt with foot and abdominal issues in 2022. ... Recently became a father for the first time.

He said It: “Every time that I am coming to a press conference (after a loss), it seems that I have to retire. You are very, very interested in my retirement. ... When this day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going with the retirement (questions), because I am here to keep playing tennis.”

CASPER RUUD

Ranked: 3, Career-Best Ranking: 2, Country: Norway, Age: 24, 2022 Record: 51-22, 2022 Titles: 3, Career Titles: 9, Grand Slam Titles: None Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Did Not Play, 2021-4th, 2020-1st, 2019-DNP, 2018-2nd Aces: Sat out the 2022 Australian Open after twisting his ankle in practice the day before the tournament began. ... Entered last season with a 14-13 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches and not one quarterfinal appearance at a major. He went 13-3 at those events in 2022, including runner-up finishes at the French Open (to Nadal) and U.S. Open (to Carlos Alcaraz, who won’t bet at Melbourne Park because of an injury). ... Coached by his father, former professional player Christian.

He said It: “I wrote down a goal (in middle school) that what I felt was reasonable was to be top 50 by 2025. It’s been going much faster. I have experienced and did much better than I thought was reasonable to think.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Ranked: 5, Career-Best Ranking: 1, Country: Serbia, Age: 35, 2022 Record: 42-7, 2022 Titles: 5, Career Titles: 92, Grand Slam Titles: 21 Australian Open (9: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open (2: 2016, 2021), Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-W, 2020-W, 2019-W, 2018-4th

Aces: Returns to Australia and to Melbourne Park after being deported from the country a year ago because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. ... Government coronavirus rules have relaxed, plus what could have been a three-year ban for someone whose visa was revoked in Australia was waived. ... Has won 34 consecutive matches in the country, including the past three Australian Opens he entered and this month’s tournament at Adelaide. ... One short of Nadal’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles. ... Has won at least two ATP titles each of the past 17 years.