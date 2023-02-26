Australia win record-extending 6th women’s T20 World Cup title

Cape Town: Australia made it a hat-trick of women’s T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney’s 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win here Sunday.

Australia’s previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke.

The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

Australia would thank Mooney for the way she played despite losing her opening partner Alyssa Healy (18). The all-rounder rebuilt the innings in a cool and composed manner as she guided her team to 156/6 in 20 overs.

The in-form batter smashed nine boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 140 to trouble the Proteas bowlers.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35, Shabnim Ismail 2/26)

South Africa: 137 for 6 inj 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25).

Australia captain Meg Lanning has termed their record-extending sixth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title as a “special” effort from the group, saying she was super proud of the feat.

A dominant Australia on Sunday defeated hosts South Africa by 19 runs in the final to clinch a hat-trick of T20 World Cup titles and extend their domination in world cricket.

“It’s pretty special from the group. All teams came hard at us but super proud.

We felt like it was a good score but we have to bowl well. It was not as good as the semi-final. We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing. It was about keeping things simple when the pressure is on,” Lanning said after the win.

“Thoroughly enjoyed it. We were able to get out and see what this country has to offer. Nice to enjoy the win with this group. It’s a special group. Not just the players but the support staff that put in a lot of effort. Thanks to the families, including my mom and dad who are here.”

South Africa skipper Sune Luus rued the loss of wickets at crucial junctures but was proud of the effort from her side.

“To play to this crowd with so many people watching and supporting, we never imagined. If you would have told me before the game that Australia would have scored 156, we would have taken it.

We lost wickets at crucial times, they bowled well and we are proud of how we did. I don’t think it’s going

backward.”