Australia trail England by 97 runs with 3 wickets left in final Ashes

London: Australia lost five more wickets in the afternoon to reach tea at 186-7 in its first innings, trailing England by 97 runs Friday on the second day of the final Ashes test.

Stuart Broad (2-31) needed five balls after lunch to claim the third Australian wicket and leave Australia on 115-3. Broad pinned Usman Khawaja leg before wicket for 47 and, despite the opener reviewing the out decision, the ball-tracker showed it would have hit leg stump. It brought Travis Head to the crease for an afternoon session that was braced to be more dramatic than a slow-moving morning.

Broad was on a roll now and Head feathered behind an edge to Jonny Bairstow on four to give England another wicket. It was Broad’s 20th wicket of the series and left Australia on 127-4, still 156 runs behind England’s total of 283.

James Anderson struck when Mitch Marsh played on for 16.