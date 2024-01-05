Australia topple India as world’s No 1 Test side

Dubai: Despite a seven-wicket win at Cape Town to draw their two-match series in South Africa, India were toppled from the top spot in ICC Test rankings by Australia on Friday.

Australia’s impressive effort to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan at home in the on-going three-match series has helped them move up in the rankings. The third match of that rubber is currently underway in Sydney.

“Australia’s impressive run at home against Pakistan helped them take the crown of the No. 1 Test team once again, having last held the spot briefly following their WTC Final victory,” the ICC stated in a release.

In the previous update, India had more points in their kitty despite being tied

with Australia at 118 rating points each.