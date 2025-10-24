Australia take series in style, Rohit’s defiant 73 goes in vain

Adelaide: Rohit Sharma’s defiant 73 went in vain as India surrendered the three-match ODI series against Australia after losing the second game by two wickets here on Thursday, a setback that will reignite the debate on proven match-winner Kuldeep Yadav’s omission from the playing XI.

Under pressure, Rohit mixed grit with grace in a 97-ball knock on a spicy track that formed the cornerstone of India’s total of 264 /9 which was at least 25 short of what should have been a par-score.

In reply, Australia struggled against Indian spinners but with Nitish Reddy being shoe-horned as a multi-skilled player instead of a genuine match-winner in Kuldeep, the visitors paid the price in a close situation.

Cooper Connolly (61 not out off 53 balls) and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23 balls), two cricketers, who are also appearing for IPL auditions, flayed the pacers and spinners alike as Australia survived a late collapse to canter home in 46.2 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The duo added 59 in just 6.3 overs to end Australia’s three-series losing streak in the format. The ongoing rubber will end in Sydney with the inconsequential third ODI

on October 25.

Connolly, who was recently in Kanpur for an ‘A’ series, brought back memories of a certain Michael Bevan to finish the match by finding the gaps with ease in a pressure scenario. “...the future is bright for Australian cricket,” declared Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh.

In the process he also exposed how difficult it could get for India in the 2027 World Cup if the obsession with all-rounders is not reconsidered.

Reddy, coming in at No.8, scored 8 off 10 balls and gave 24 in three overs although in his defence, Axar Patel dropped a sitter offered by Matthew Short (74), who laid the foundation for Australia’s victory.