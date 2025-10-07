Australia take on Pakistan

Colombo: Australia’s near-flawless start to the campaign will make them firm favourites against a Pakistan side still searching for a settled look when the two mismatched teams face off in an ICC Women’s World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Australia’s sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total.

Another big score could be in the offing against a weak Pakistan side that has looked clueless against Bangladesh and India in the two previous matches. It’s unlikely that Pakistan’s familiarity with the conditions -- they have played both their World Cup matches at the Premadasa Stadium -- is going to matter a lot given Australia’s balance and experience.