Australia out of T20 World Cup after Ireland-Zimbabwe match rained off

Pallekele: Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after Zimbabwe’s match against Ireland was washed out.

With each side taking a point from the rained-off match it means Australia, who have two points, can no longer catch Zimbabwe, on five, even if they win their final match against Oman on Friday (Saturday 0030 AEDT).

The writing was on the wall for Australia after they lost first to Zimbabwe and then Sri Lanka and had to bank on Ireland beating Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Even then, Australia would have needed Sri Lanka, who have already qualified for the Super Eight phase, to knock out Zimbabwe on Thursday to stay alive ahead of the final group match against Oman.

But persistent rain in Kandy meant there was no play at all and the match was abandoned at 5.30pm local time.

It is the first time Australia have been knocked out of a World Cup at the group stage, in either the T20 or ODI formats, since 2009. Their only victory was over Ireland, who were also eliminated by the washout. Zimbabwe will play their final group match against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19. Group G2 consists of Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and either Pakistan or USA. All their matches will be held in Colombo and Pallekele.

“Myself and the coach, we will sit down, we have the data on them (Sri Lanka) and we will try to win that game. Qualifying has not changed our ultimate goal,” Raza said.

“Everyone loves an underdog story. Every condition we find ourselves in, if we get a day or two to train, we try and learn those conditions. We train, try and assess the conditions, see the previous games (at that venue), and try to put together a good game of cricket.”

The toss at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was initially delayed due to drizzle, with the ground remaining under covers for a considerable period.