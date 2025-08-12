Australia ODIs in sight, Rohit starts training

Mumbai: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday started training at a suburban Mumbai facility with former national assistant coach Abhishek Nayar amid clamour for a “youth only” policy in the 50-over format following the success of the inexperienced Test squad in England.

Rohit had taken a break from the game for a couple of months post the IPL as Indian men’s team embarked on a difficult tour of England. He also announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five Test series in England and is now a one format player.

He was on a family holiday in England and came back last week. Rohit posted an Instagram story from a gymnasium with his close friend Nayar, who also at times doubles up as his personal coach.

Nayar, who has also worked the likes of Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Rinku Singh and young KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, was India’s assistant coach batting till Champions Trophy, following which he was sacked. agencies