Australia move to second in WTC table after 2-0 series win over NZ

Dubai: Australia have overtaken New Zealand to take the second spot in the World Test Championships ranking following the 2-0 series win over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch on Monday.

The win in the second Test helped Australia collect 12 points on their road to defending the World Test Championship mace.

Australia have improved their percentage points from 59.09 to 62.50 after 12 matches.

New Zealand have dropped from 60 percentage points to 50 to be third on the list. They have played six games.

India, who have won six of their nine matches, continue to lead the table 68.51. Cummins lauded his team for its fearless attitude and particulary praised wicketkeeper Carey.