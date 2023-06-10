Australia extend dominance on Day 3 despite Rahane’s resilient 89

London: India’s Ajinkya Rahane revived his international career with a courageous effort in seaming conditions but it could not prevent Australia from extending their supremacy in the World Test Championship final here on Friday.

Playing his first Test in 18 months and with his side’s back against the wall, Rahane weathered a hostile spell from Australian pacers on way to a memorable 89 off 129 balls on the third day and took India to 296 all out from 152 for six.

His 109-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shardul Thakur (51 off 109) kept India in the game but Australia still managed to take a massive 173-run lead.

At stumps, Australia extended their lead to 296 runs by reaching 123 for four in 44 overs in their second innings. Marnus Labuschagne (41 batting) and Cameron Green (7 batting) were in the middle.

The pitch continues to offer seam movement but the spinners also came into play on Friday with Ravindra Jadjea taking two wickets and reigniting the debate on R Ashwin’s non-selection for the title clash.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout Indian pacer once again as he got rid of David Warner (1) with a ball that seamed away from off-stump and took the edge on way to the wicketkeeper.

Usman Khawaja’s second failure of the game came after a loose drive off Umesh Yadav.

A rare positive from India’s point of view was that Australia’s first innings centurions Steve Smith (34) and Travis Head (18) departed in quick succession. Umesh made a mess of a regulation catch offered by Head at deep midwicket but Jadeja had him caught and bowled in the same over.

Smith had a rare lapse in concentration and his attempted slog led to him being caught by Thakur.

It will take a special effort from India to bounce back in the game but Rahane showed that runs could be scored against a formidable pace attack.

His gritty innings had 11 fours and a spectacular six over fine leg off opposition captain Pat Cummins.

Rahane could not add to his tally after the lunch break, and having once again delivered in challenging overseas conditions, fell to a stunning one-handed catch by Green at gully.

Rahane went through with the shot away from his body off Cummins and a diving Green plucked the flying ball out of thin air for an excellent catch.

Thakur was able to get to his third half century at The Oval with a couple of straight drives off Cummins.

India’s tail hardly put up any resistance and the team was bowled out midway into the second session.

In the morning, Rahane stood tall amid the ruins in his comeback game as he showed remarkable skill and courage against a hostile Australian pace attack.