Australia dismantle Oman

Pallekele: Wounded Australia concluded what has been a wretched campaign with a nine-wicket thrashing of Oman in their inconsequential final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Entering the game with only pride at stake after their shocking group-stage exit following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa led the way with four wickets as Australia’s bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Oman for 104 in 16.2 overs. agencies