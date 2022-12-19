Australia crush South Africa inside 2 days in wild 1st Test

Brisbane: Australia's bowlers ripped through South Africa's brittle batting lineup for the second consecutive day as the hosts stormed to a six-wicket victory in the first Test in a wild opening to the three-Test series that saw 34 wickets fall inside two days.

On a green, grassy pitch offering plenty of assistance for bowlers, wickets again tumbled at the Gabba on Sunday as Australia was bowled out for 218 shortly before lunch on the second day, to take a 66-run lead after the first innings, before skittling South Africa's batting lineup again in the second innings for 99.

Pat Cummins took five wickets to lead the hosts' attack, with Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc claiming two each, with the latter taking his 300th test wicket just before lunch.

In keeping with the pattern of the match, Australia made heavy work in chasing the modest 34-runs needed for victory, losing four wickets before Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green completed the job on the final ball of the 8th over.

Kagiso Rabada (4-13) took all four wickets to fall in Australia's second innings as the hosts top-order stumbled, including David Warner, who was caught at slip for three which will further the speculation on his place in the team heading into the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Earlier Sunday, Rabada took three wickets, despite some wayward bowling, to finish with 4-76, while Marco Jansen (3-32) took the key wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green within three balls to end a dangerous looking counterattack by the hosts and keep the tourists firmly in the game after the first innings.

Jansen first had Green (18) edging through a sharp chance to Maharaj at third slip, who could only parry the ball up for Sarel Erwee to complete the catch running around from his first slip position.

Two balls later Jansen got the big-wicket of Head, who fell in the nineties for the second time in three tests this summer, when he was caught behind down the leg side after the merest of touches off his glove.

Head made 92 off 96 balls, with 13 boundaries and a six, in his usual counter-punching style and appeared to be the only batsman to appear comfortable with the tricky Gabba pitch conditions.