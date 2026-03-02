Australia complete clean sweep against India

Hobart: Captain Alyssa Healy bid adieu to ODI cricket on a glorious note, smashing a rampaging 158 as Australia whitewashed India 3-0 in the series with a 185-run thrashing of the world champions in the third and final match here on Sunday.

It was a fairytale ODI swansong for the 35-year-old Healy as her 158 and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 106 powered Australia to a mammoth 409 for seven after being asked to bat.

Chasing a massive target of 410, India were all out for 224 in 45.1 overs to lose the three-match series 0-3. Healy will draw curtains to her illustrious international career after playing the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth against India from March 6. She has accumulated 3777 runs from 126 ODIs, hitting eight centuries and 19 half tons.

Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield (14) early but Healy and Georgia Voll (62 off 52) shared 134 runs for the second wicket to take Australia forward.

Healy and Mooney then stitched 145 runs for the third wicket to hand Australia a launching pad for the big score.

Playing in her 126th ODI, Healy decorated her eighth ODI century with as many 27 boundaries and two maximums from the 98 balls she faced. Voll hit seven fours and one six during her knock, while Mooney’s knock was studded with 10 hits to the fence and one six. Annabel Sutherland (23) and Nicola Cary (34 off 15) played good hands towards the end. For India, Sneh Rana (2/66) picked up two wickets while and Shree Charani (2/106) became only the third bowler to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI. India never really got going in their run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Vice-captain and in-form Smriti Mandhana was the first to depart in the second over before Pratika Rawal (27 off 21) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 29) added 54 runs for the second wicket.