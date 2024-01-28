Aussies beat Indonesia 4-0 to advance to Asian Cup quarter-final

Al-Rayyan: Australia defeated Indonesia 4-0 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup.

Two goals in the first half put the 2015 continental champion in control in the second-round clash at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium with Martin Boyle’s header adding to an early own goal from Elkan Baggott.

Late strikes from Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scuppered any hopes that Indonesia, playing its first game at the knockout stage, may have had of getting back into the match.

“We knew they would come out here with nothing to lose today, we knew they would come and fight and run,” said Australian forward Jackson Irvine, who had a hand in two goals. “In the first half they caused us some problems with their energy and intensity but our experience and professionalism shone through in the second half and I think we had too much for them on the day.”

The Socceroos were 2-0 ahead at the break despite having just one attempt on target. The opener came in the 12 minute as

Irvine’s cross from the right took a deflection off defender Baggott, who plays for Ipswich Town in England’s second tier, into the net.