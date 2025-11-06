Aus’ Short wary of Varun threat

Carrara: Australian batter Matthew Short on Wednesday conceded that Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been hard to figure out but the home team is doing all it can to decipher him before next year’s T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.

Chakravarthy has picked up four wickets so far in the ongoing T20 series that is locked 1-1 after three games with the fourth one scheduled here on Thursday.

“Oh, he’s tough. I think what makes it harder is just how quick he bowls. We’ve obviously watched a lot of footage and what not. But, yeah, that’s probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or Sri Lanka as well,” Short said “So here in Australia, there’s probably not as much spin as subcontinent, obviously. He’s a tough one.”