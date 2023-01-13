Aus pull out from Af ODI series, Rashid threatens BBL boycott

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday decided to withdraw from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to Taliban’s growing restrictions on women and girls in that country and in retaliation, ACB and star player Rashid Khan threatened to boycott the Big Bash League.

While Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) described CA’s decision as “pathetic”, Rashid blasted Cricket Australia on social media.

Australia were slated to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Super League in UAE in March following their tour of India. However, after “extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government”, the CA decided to abandon the fixture.

“Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023,” CA said in a statement.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.”

Since seizing back control of the war-torn country in August 2021, the Taliban have steadily restricted women’s rights - despite promising their rule.